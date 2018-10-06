Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid: Alaves secure first La Liga over Real win since 1931

Manu Garcia's late winner secured Alaves their first win over Real since 1931

Real Madrid extended their winless run to four games as Manu Garcia's late goal secured a shock win for Alaves.

Garcia headed the winner in the fifth minute of added time to clinch Alaves' first La Liga victory over Real since 1931.

The win moves Alaves joint-top of the table alongside La Liga giants Real and Barcelona.

Julen Lopetegui's side have now lost three times in four matches without scoring.

Lopetegui in trouble already?

Lopetegui, who was sacked by Spain on the eve of this summer's World Cup, had called for a response to Tuesday's Champions League defeat at CSKA Moscow and was rewarded with a bright, entertaining start.

But his side faded as the game wore on and a fourth match without scoring will be of real concern.

It is six hours and 49 minutes since Real last hit the back of the net, stretching back to 22 September when Marco Asensio scored a 41st minute winner against Espanyol.

In that time they have been beaten 3-0 by Sevilla and drawn 0-0 against Atletico Madrid, before Wednesday's loss in Moscow.

With Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer at the club, two of the pillars so crucial to their recent success have been removed and the former Porto boss has so far failed to show he can find a solution.

Hard-working Alaves get late reward

While much of the attention will be on Real Madrid, hosts Alaves deserve credit for a battling display that puts them joint top of the table.

They had goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco to thank in the opening stages as he denied Karim Benzema and Dani Ceballos.

But after weathering the Real Madrid storm, Alaves grew into the game and more than matched their illustrious opponents.

The visitors struggled to clear many clear-cut openings after the break and as the game wore on they left themselves vulnerable to the sucker punch.

That proved to be the case as Garcia snatched the winner from close range after Ruben Sobrino's initial effort was well saved by Thibaut Courtois.

That was pretty much the last kick of the game, with the final whistle sparking scenes of jubilation inside the Mendizorrotza Stadium as Alaves secured a historic victory.

Barcelona can restore their three point lead the top of the table with a win against Valencia on Sunday (kick-off 19:45 BST).