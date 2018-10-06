Match ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 0.
Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid: Alaves secure first La Liga over Real win since 1931
Real Madrid extended their winless run to four games as Manu Garcia's late goal secured a shock win for Alaves.
Garcia headed the winner in the fifth minute of added time to clinch Alaves' first La Liga victory over Real since 1931.
The win moves Alaves joint-top of the table alongside La Liga giants Real and Barcelona.
Julen Lopetegui's side have now lost three times in four matches without scoring.
Lopetegui in trouble already?
Lopetegui, who was sacked by Spain on the eve of this summer's World Cup, had called for a response to Tuesday's Champions League defeat at CSKA Moscow and was rewarded with a bright, entertaining start.
But his side faded as the game wore on and a fourth match without scoring will be of real concern.
It is six hours and 49 minutes since Real last hit the back of the net, stretching back to 22 September when Marco Asensio scored a 41st minute winner against Espanyol.
In that time they have been beaten 3-0 by Sevilla and drawn 0-0 against Atletico Madrid, before Wednesday's loss in Moscow.
With Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer at the club, two of the pillars so crucial to their recent success have been removed and the former Porto boss has so far failed to show he can find a solution.
Hard-working Alaves get late reward
While much of the attention will be on Real Madrid, hosts Alaves deserve credit for a battling display that puts them joint top of the table.
They had goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco to thank in the opening stages as he denied Karim Benzema and Dani Ceballos.
But after weathering the Real Madrid storm, Alaves grew into the game and more than matched their illustrious opponents.
The visitors struggled to clear many clear-cut openings after the break and as the game wore on they left themselves vulnerable to the sucker punch.
That proved to be the case as Garcia snatched the winner from close range after Ruben Sobrino's initial effort was well saved by Thibaut Courtois.
That was pretty much the last kick of the game, with the final whistle sparking scenes of jubilation inside the Mendizorrotza Stadium as Alaves secured a historic victory.
Barcelona can restore their three point lead the top of the table with a win against Valencia on Sunday (kick-off 19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 15Navarro Jiménez
- 5Laguardia
- 6MaripánSubstituted forAguirregabiriaat 88'minutes
- 3Duarte
- 20Brasanac
- 8Pina
- 22WakasoBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 74'minutes
- 11GómezSubstituted forSobrinoat 67'minutes
- 12Calleri
- 23Rodríguez Menéndez
Substitutes
- 2Vigaray
- 7Sobrino
- 13Sivera
- 14Franco Alviz
- 18Bastón
- 19García Sánchez
- 21Aguirregabiria
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forAsensioat 62'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forPaixão de Oliveira Júniorat 80'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 45'minutes
- 24Ceballos
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 7Mariano
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 20Asensio
- 23Reguilón
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 19,461
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 0.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 1, Real Madrid 0. Manu García (Alavés) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jony with a cross.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Álvaro Odriozola.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nacho with a cross.
Hand ball by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Alavés).
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Martín Aguirregabiria replaces Guillermo Maripán because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Guillermo Maripán (Alavés) because of an injury.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darko Brasanac (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Jony (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Dangerous play by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Gareth Bale because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manu García (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Jony (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darko Brasanac (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Manu García replaces Mubarak Wakaso.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fernando Pacheco (Alavés) because of an injury.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Rubén Sobrino replaces Ibai Gómez.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.