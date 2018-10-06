German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich0B Mgladbach3

Bayern Munich 0-3 Borussia Monchengladbach: Bayern now winless in four games

Borussia Monchengladbach celebrate
The Monchengladbach players celebrated in front of their fans after the game

Bayern Munich sustained back-to-back Bundesliga defeats as they lost heavily at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

German champions Bayern won their first four league games but are now winless in four matches.

They drew at Augbsurg and lost at Hertha Berlin, and Nico Kovac also saw his side held by Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alassane Plea, Lars Stindl and Patrick Herrmann were the goalscorers for Monchengladbach.

Bayern drop to fifth in the table, four points behind unbeaten leaders Borussia Dortmund, who came from behind to beat Augsburg 4-3 in a thriller.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 55'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forRibéryat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forGnabryat 45'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 11RodríguezBooked at 90mins
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 7Ribéry
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 22Gnabry
  • 23Meier
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Renato Sanches

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Lang
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 17Wendt
  • 32NeuhausSubstituted forHerrmannat 74'minutes
  • 6Kramer
  • 23HofmannBooked at 78mins
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forTraoréat 83'minutes
  • 13StindlSubstituted forZakariaat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 5Strobl
  • 7Herrmann
  • 8Zakaria
  • 16Traoré
  • 21Sippel
  • 24Jantschke
  • 27Cuisance
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Yann Sommer tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Mats Hummels is caught offside.

Booking

Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christoph Kramer following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Attempt missed. Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré replaces Thorgan Hazard.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Booking

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Alassane Pléa tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Florian Neuhaus.

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alassane Pléa following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Denis Zakaria replaces Lars Stindl.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.

Booking

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces David Alaba because of an injury.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund75202381517
2B Mgladbach7421159614
3Werder Bremen7421138514
4Hertha Berlin7421127514
5Bayern Munich7412128413
6RB Leipzig6321109111
7Mainz72324409
8Wolfsburg72321011-19
9Augsburg7223141318
10Nuremberg6222710-38
11Hoffenheim6213101007
11Frankfurt6213101007
13Freiburg6213913-47
14Schalke720559-46
15B Leverkusen6204713-66
16Hannover7124814-65
17Düsseldorf7124511-65
18Stuttgart7124613-75
View full German Bundesliga table

