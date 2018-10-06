Match ends, FC Bayern München 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3.
Bayern Munich 0-3 Borussia Monchengladbach: Bayern now winless in four games
Bayern Munich sustained back-to-back Bundesliga defeats as they lost heavily at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.
German champions Bayern won their first four league games but are now winless in four matches.
They drew at Augbsurg and lost at Hertha Berlin, and Nico Kovac also saw his side held by Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Alassane Plea, Lars Stindl and Patrick Herrmann were the goalscorers for Monchengladbach.
Bayern drop to fifth in the table, four points behind unbeaten leaders Borussia Dortmund, who came from behind to beat Augsburg 4-3 in a thriller.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 55'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRibéryat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 25MüllerSubstituted forGnabryat 45'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 11RodríguezBooked at 90mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 7Ribéry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 22Gnabry
- 23Meier
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 3Lang
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 17Wendt
- 32NeuhausSubstituted forHerrmannat 74'minutes
- 6Kramer
- 23HofmannBooked at 78mins
- 10T HazardSubstituted forTraoréat 83'minutes
- 13StindlSubstituted forZakariaat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 5Strobl
- 7Herrmann
- 8Zakaria
- 16Traoré
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 27Cuisance
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Yann Sommer tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Mats Hummels is caught offside.
Booking
Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christoph Kramer following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Attempt missed. Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Booking
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Alassane Pléa tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alassane Pléa following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Denis Zakaria replaces Lars Stindl.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Booking
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces David Alaba because of an injury.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.