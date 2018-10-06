Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg: England's Jadon Sancho assists another goal in comeback

Jadon Sancho is the first player born this century to be called up to the England senior squad

Jadon Sancho marked his first England senior call-up with another assist as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg in a thriller.

Lucien Favre's side trailed before substitute Paco Alcacer converted a cross from 18-year-old Sancho to level.

Augsburg retook the lead but Alcacer scored again before Mario Gotze put Dortmund ahead for the first time.

Michael Gregoritsch looked to have rescued a point, only for Alcacer to complete his hat-trick in injury time.

Sancho's assist, on his first Bundesliga start in 2018-19, was his sixth so far this season.

The teenager, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, is the first player born this century to be called up by England.

He was previously part of the England youth side that won the under-17 World Cup in India last year.

Earlier, Alfred Finnbogason put Augsburg ahead in front of 81,365 fans at Signal Iduna Park - but it was Alcacer's goal three minutes after being introduced that brought the game alive.

Philipp Max restored Augsburg's lead only for Alcacer to fire in off the post for his second equaliser.

Gotze, another substitute, put the home side in front before Gregoritsch headed in a Max cross, but Alcacer's free-kick in the sixth added minute won it for the Black and Yellows.

Since Borussia Monchengladbach beat Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, Dortmund now have a three point lead at the top of the table.