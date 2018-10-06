Joe Rodon: Swansea City defender replaces Paul Dummett in Wales squad

Joe Rodon made his Swansea City debut against Preston North End in August 2018

Friendly: Wales v Spain Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales, BBC Two Wales at 23:15 BST.

Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon has been called into the Wales squad for the games with Spain and the Republic of Ireland.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to win a senior cap, replaces Newcastle United's Paul Dummett.

Wales host Spain in a friendly at the Principality Stadium on Thursday, then face the Republic in Dublin five days later in the Nations League.

Rodon featured for Swansea in their 3-2 defeat to Ipswich on Saturday.

He has impressed for his hometown club after making his first senior start this season.

Paul Dummett was not in Newcastle United's squad for the game at Manchester United

"We are really proud of Joe, he has had a consistent level of performance," Swansea boss Graham Potter said following Rodon's call-up.

"The more he plays, the better he will get.

"But it is a great achievement for him and a big congratulations goes to our academy staff.

"It will be a great experience for him. He's a level-headed guy and I am really, really pleased for him."

Wales manager Ryan Giggs said Wales Under-21 international Rodon had been "in the reckoning" for the original 25-man selection and that he was "happy with his progress".

He has previously been called into senior training camps by Giggs and was included in Rob Page's Under-21 squad for the upcoming Euro 2019 qualifiers against Romania and Switzerland.

Wales squad:

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Barnsley).

Ashley Williams (Stoke City, on loan from Everton), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (Reading), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Christopher Mepham (Brentford), Jazz Richards (Cardiff City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Joe Rodon (Swansea City), Declan John (Swansea City).

Joe Allen (Stoke City), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Andy King (Leicester City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Matthew Smith (FC Twente, on loan from Manchester City).

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United, on loan from Liverpool), Harry Wilson (Derby County, on loan from Liverpool), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Sam Vokes (Burnley), George Thomas (Scunthorpe United, on loan from Leicester City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).