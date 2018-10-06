Premier League stats: Tottenham, Cardiff, Burnley, Huddersfield, Wolves, Everton, Bournemouth
Premier League
Bournemouth moved up to fifth as they thrashed Watford, Tottenham edged past Cardiff, Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunner saw Everton beat Leicester, Wolves continued their unbeaten run against Crystal Palace and Huddersfield claimed a point at Burnley.
Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats:
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 38 Premier League home games against promoted sides - won 35, drawn three.
- Cardiff are winless in their first eight games to a league season for the third time, and first since 1989-90 in the old Division Three.
- The Blue Birds have lost five consecutive Premier League games, their worst run ever in the competition.
- Cardiff remain the only side Tottenham striker Harry Kane has faced but not scored against in the Premier League.
- Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 19 Premier League home games, the longest current run in the competition.
- Tottenham's Eric Dier scored his first Premier League goal in 546 days - last netting against Watford at White Hart Lane in April 2017.
- Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson has registered four Premier League assists, a joint-high in the division this season - level with Benjamin Mendy, Jose Holebas and Callum Wilson.
- Huddersfield are without a win in their last 12 league games - drawn five, lost seven. They last endured a longer winless streak in the league in a run of 17 games ending in November 2000.
- Crystal Palace are one of just two Premier League sides yet to score a home goal this season, along with Huddersfield.
- Wolves have won four of their last five top-flight games, as many victories as they managed in their previous 40.
- Everton's Sigurdsson scored his 50th Premier League goal, the second Icelandic player to reach the milestone in the competition after former Bolton and Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen, who scored 55.
- Sigurdsson has scored 19 Premier League goals from outside the box - no player has more since his debut in the competition, level with Philippe Coutinho.
- Leicester captain Wes Morgan has been sent off in two of his last three Premier League games. He'd only seen red in one of his previous 137 in the competition.
- Bournemouth's 4-0 win at Watford is their biggest ever away top-flight victory.
- Watford have conceded 19 penalties in the Premier League since the start of the 2015-16 season; only West Ham, with 22, have given away more.
- Bournemouth's Josh King has scored 34 goals in the Premier League - only four Norwegians have scored more in the competition - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Steffen Iversen, John Carew and Tore Andre Flo.