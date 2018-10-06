Aberdeen object to Hampden League Cup semi-final ticket allocation

Aberdeen have been given an initial allocation of 16,800 for the semi-final with Rangers

Aberdeen have told the SPFL they "do not agree" with the way in which they are being ask to sell tickets for the League Cup semi-final with Rangers.

The Pittodrie club will receive 16,800 tickets for the Hampden tie, with a promise of an extra 4,400 in the North Stand should they have strong sales.

But the club say fans will be denied the chance to buy "the best seats in the stadium" from the start.

"We believe tickets should be allocated on an even split basis," said the club.

"The club has fought hard to argue this point with the SPFL in recent days when the initial plan indicated we would not receive North Stand tickets."

Aberdeen were "strongly against" being asked to play the semi-final at 12:00 GMT on a Sunday, when no trains would have arrived in Glasgow in time for the game.

While they say they welcome the change in kick-off time to 16:30, they feel an even 50/50 split should have been offered up front.

"Given the fantastic travelling support we have, we feel it is imperative all our fans are offered the opportunity to enjoy this football spectacle from some of the best seats in the stadium," said Aberdeen chief executive Duncan Fraser.

"This will be a tremendous opportunity for Aberdeen FC to play a leading role in the country's biggest 'Super Sunday' for years and a great footballing occasion for all involved."