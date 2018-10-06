Non-league game abandoned after 'racial abuse' and security breach

The match was taking place in the ninth tier of the English football pyramid

Alleged racial abuse and theft meant a non-league match between Congleton Town and Padiham was abandoned on Saturday.

The game in the North West Counties League was stopped by the referee in the second half, with Congleton 3-0 up.

Padiham say several of their players' wallets "were emptied in the changing rooms" after a security breach, while their goalkeeper received racist abuse.

Home side Congleton have reported the alleged racially-motivated abuse and theft to Cheshire Police.

Visitors Padiham said they did not believe the individuals responsible were regular Congleton fans.

In a statement on Facebook, Congleton said: "The game today was abandoned by the referee. The club have reported an incident of alleged racial abuse and theft to Cheshire Police.

"The club takes this matter very seriously and is committed to working with the league on this matter."

Padiham added on Twitter: "Our players were removed from the pitch today due to racial abuse aimed at our goalkeeper and several players' wallets being emptied in the changing rooms during the game.

"The players & staff [of] Congleton FC have acted with class & we'll act together to ensure this is eradicated from our game."

The BBC has contacted Cheshire Police and is awaiting further comment.

A statement on the league's website added: "The league is investigating the matter and will work with both clubs and relevant authorities.

"We take any matters of this nature extremely seriously, and abuse of any nature will not be tolerated.

"No further statement will be made at this stage while investigations are taking place."