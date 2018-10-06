Sunday's back pages

Sunday Express
In the Sunday Express, Jose Mourinho will be given until Christmas to revive Manchester United's fortunes
Mail on Sunday
In the Mail on Sunday, Jose Mourinho's rage at the criticism he has received
Daily Star Sunday
In the Daily Star Sunday, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is linked with the Aston Villa vacancy
Sunday Telegraph
The Sunday Telegraph sports supplement brands Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as "the itchy & scratchy show"

