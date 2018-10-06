Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock striker says he is not contemplating retirement

Kris Boyd is eager to learn from Kilmarnock Steve Clarke as he weighs up a career in coaching

Striker Kris Boyd "had enough" of football last year but "got a new lease of life" thanks to manager Steve Clarke's rejuvenation of Kilmarnock.

Clarke led the Rugby Park club to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership last term after being appointed in October.

Boyd, 35, has been restricted to three league starts this season, but insists he is not yet considering retirement.

"Do I feel 35? It's only a number. Right now, it's take your punishment, sit and watch," he told BBC Scotland.

The former Scotland international was the division's top scorer last season but has been kept out of the Kilmarnock team by Eamonn Brophy and Greg Stewart.

With playing time in short supply, Boyd has been keeping himself sharp by playing reserve matches - even travelling to Aberdeen for one game.

"Stuff like that goes unnoticed, but I don't think I'd be doing that if I felt I was coming to the end," he added.

"You need to keep yourself in good nick and I want to stay in a condition that once I get my chance I can take it, and hopefully that'll be in the coming weeks.

"But it's sometimes good to observe everything and realise what you need to do, even at this age, because you're always learning."

The former Rangers and Scotland striker admits he has "definitely changed" and would not have taken a spell on the bench in his stride in his younger days.

"I always wanted a reason for why I wasn't playing. Looking back, maybe I was one who would go and chap doors and want answers," he added.

"Now I understand, I've been on that side of it, I've helped coach the reserves, there's no point in going and causing trouble. I'm 35, it's not going to change anything between now and when I finish."