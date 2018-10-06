Manchester United have been embarrassing - Alan Shearer

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The whole of Manchester United must share the blame'

Manchester United's players and hierarchy should share the blame with manager Jose Mourinho for an "embarrassing" start to the season, according to Alan Shearer.

"The whole club of late has been embarrassing," former England striker Shearer said on BBC Match of the Day.

"I think they all have to share the blame."

After failing to win any of their past four games, United fought back from two down to beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday.

In the build-up to the match, Jose Mourinho's position seemed precarious, with one newspaper reporting that he would be sacked regardless of the result.

The club now lie eighth in the Premier League, six points off Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table, having played a game more.

Mourinho signed a new contract, extending his term to the end of next season, in January

Shearer believes that United's most marked decline has been in defence. Only Cardiff, Huddersfield and Fulham have let in more goals this season in the top flight.

"This team defensively only conceded one more goal than Manchester City last season, and they are all over the place this year because they are constantly hearing their manager tell them they are not good enough," he said.

"The board has not backed Jose Mourinho either, though. I think that is clear. They needed a centre-half in the summer and he did not get the backing that he wanted.

"And the players have to take their share of the blame because they can put the effort in like they did in the second half against Newcastle.

"You did not see that in the defeat at West Ham last week or the goalless draw against Valencia in the Champions League in midweek, but they can do it."

Manchester United's fixture list looks imposing. After the forthcoming international break, their next six games include matches against Chelsea, Juventus twice and Manchester City.