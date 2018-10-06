Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 4, VVV-Venlo 0.
Eredivisie: Mark van Bommel's PSV Eindhoven thrash VVV-Venlo
Ex-Netherlands international Mark van Bommel guided PSV Eindhoven to their eighth straight win in the Eredivisie as they thrashed VVV-Venlo.
Van Bommel, who won 79 caps for his country, took on his first managerial role this summer, replacing former team-mate Philip Cocu at the club.
Hirving Lozano scored twice, with Luuk De Jong and Erick Gutierrez also netting for the champions.
PSV, though, have lost both of their games in the Champions League.
They lie bottom of Group B, which contains Barcelona, Inter Milan and Tottenham.
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 20Sainsbury
- 4Viergever
- 6AngelinoSubstituted forBehichat 80'minutes
- 18Rosario
- 7PereiroSubstituted forGutiérrezat 70'minutes
- 8Hendrix
- 11Lozano
- 9de Jong
- 17BergwijnSubstituted forMalenat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Behich
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 15Obispo
- 16Rigo
- 19Gakpo
- 23Ramselaar
- 25Gutiérrez
- 32Sadilek
- 47Ferreira dos Santos
VVV-Venlo
- 1Unnerstall
- 2Rutten
- 13Röseler
- 3PromesBooked at 48minsSubstituted forJanssenat 56'minutes
- 14KumBooked at 12minsSubstituted forvan Bruggenat 90'minutes
- 6Post
- 9Seuntjens
- 31Susic
- 10Opoku
- 11Grot
- 19JoostenSubstituted forMlapaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Janssen
- 7Samuelsen
- 8van Ooijen
- 16van Crooij
- 17Dekker
- 20van Bruggen
- 21Borgmann
- 22Verbong
- 26Mlapa
- Referee:
- Siemen Mulder
- Attendance:
- 33,800
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 4, VVV-Venlo 0.
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen replaces Steven Bergwijn.
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 4, VVV-Venlo 0. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (PSV Eindhoven). Video Review.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Damian van Bruggen replaces Christian Kum.
Delay in match Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.
Penalty PSV Eindhoven. Jorrit Hendrix draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 3, VVV-Venlo 0. Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Trent Sainsbury.
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Denzel Dumfries tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Aziz Behich replaces Angeliño.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
Jay-Roy Grot (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jay-Roy Grot (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tino Susic.
Attempt blocked. Angeliño (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Roel Janssen.
Attempt blocked. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tino Susic (VVV-Venlo).
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo).
Attempt missed. Angeliño (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luuk de Jong following a set piece situation.
Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Post (VVV-Venlo).
Trent Sainsbury (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peniel Mlapa (VVV-Venlo).
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Erick Gutiérrez replaces Gastón Pereiro.
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo).
Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tino Susic (VVV-Venlo).
Substitution
Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Peniel Mlapa replaces Patrick Joosten.
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, VVV-Venlo 0. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn following a corner.