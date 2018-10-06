Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven4VVV-Venlo0

Eredivisie: Mark van Bommel's PSV Eindhoven thrash VVV-Venlo

Hirving Lozano scores against VVV-Venlo
PSV's Lozano has been linked with a move to the Premier League

Ex-Netherlands international Mark van Bommel guided PSV Eindhoven to their eighth straight win in the Eredivisie as they thrashed VVV-Venlo.

Van Bommel, who won 79 caps for his country, took on his first managerial role this summer, replacing former team-mate Philip Cocu at the club.

Hirving Lozano scored twice, with Luuk De Jong and Erick Gutierrez also netting for the champions.

PSV, though, have lost both of their games in the Champions League.

They lie bottom of Group B, which contains Barcelona, Inter Milan and Tottenham.

Hirving Lozano
Hirving Lozano's opener for PSV was a brilliant team effort

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 4Viergever
  • 6AngelinoSubstituted forBehichat 80'minutes
  • 18Rosario
  • 7PereiroSubstituted forGutiérrezat 70'minutes
  • 8Hendrix
  • 11Lozano
  • 9de Jong
  • 17BergwijnSubstituted forMalenat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Behich
  • 13Room
  • 14Malen
  • 15Obispo
  • 16Rigo
  • 19Gakpo
  • 23Ramselaar
  • 25Gutiérrez
  • 32Sadilek
  • 47Ferreira dos Santos

VVV-Venlo

  • 1Unnerstall
  • 2Rutten
  • 13Röseler
  • 3PromesBooked at 48minsSubstituted forJanssenat 56'minutes
  • 14KumBooked at 12minsSubstituted forvan Bruggenat 90'minutes
  • 6Post
  • 9Seuntjens
  • 31Susic
  • 10Opoku
  • 11Grot
  • 19JoostenSubstituted forMlapaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Janssen
  • 7Samuelsen
  • 8van Ooijen
  • 16van Crooij
  • 17Dekker
  • 20van Bruggen
  • 21Borgmann
  • 22Verbong
  • 26Mlapa
Referee:
Siemen Mulder
Attendance:
33,800

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamVVV-Venlo
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home24
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 4, VVV-Venlo 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 4, VVV-Venlo 0.

Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen replaces Steven Bergwijn.

Goal!

Goal! PSV Eindhoven 4, VVV-Venlo 0. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (PSV Eindhoven). Video Review.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Damian van Bruggen replaces Christian Kum.

Delay in match Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.

Penalty PSV Eindhoven. Jorrit Hendrix draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! PSV Eindhoven 3, VVV-Venlo 0. Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Trent Sainsbury.

Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Denzel Dumfries tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Aziz Behich replaces Angeliño.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).

Jay-Roy Grot (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jay-Roy Grot (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tino Susic.

Attempt blocked. Angeliño (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Roel Janssen.

Attempt blocked. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.

Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tino Susic (VVV-Venlo).

Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo).

Attempt missed. Angeliño (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luuk de Jong following a set piece situation.

Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Post (VVV-Venlo).

Trent Sainsbury (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peniel Mlapa (VVV-Venlo).

Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Erick Gutiérrez replaces Gastón Pereiro.

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo).

Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tino Susic (VVV-Venlo).

Substitution

Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Peniel Mlapa replaces Patrick Joosten.

Goal!

Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, VVV-Venlo 0. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven88003032724
2Ajax75111641216
3Feyenoord7511169716
4Heracles Almelo75111914516
5AZ Alkmaar7331178912
6VVV-Venlo832389-111
7ADO Den Haag83231318-511
8sc Heerenveen82422018210
9PEC Zwolle8314911-210
10Vitesse723210919
11FC Utrecht8233811-39
12Excelsior82331115-49
13Willem II72231415-18
14FC Emmen7214715-87
15De Graafschap8215617-117
16Fortuna Sittard71331115-46
17FC Groningen8116415-114
18NAC Breda8107821-133
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

