Eredivisie: Mark van Bommel's PSV Eindhoven thrash VVV-Venlo

From the section

PSV's Lozano has been linked with a move to the Premier League

Ex-Netherlands international Mark van Bommel guided PSV Eindhoven to their eighth straight win in the Eredivisie as they thrashed VVV-Venlo.

Van Bommel, who won 79 caps for his country, took on his first managerial role this summer, replacing former team-mate Philip Cocu at the club.

Hirving Lozano scored twice, with Luuk De Jong and Erick Gutierrez also netting for the champions.

PSV, though, have lost both of their games in the Champions League.

They lie bottom of Group B, which contains Barcelona, Inter Milan and Tottenham.

Hirving Lozano's opener for PSV was a brilliant team effort