The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool Women14:00Yeovil Town Ladies
Venue: Prenton Park

Liverpool Women v Yeovil Town Ladies

Sunday 14th October 2018

  • Man City WomenManchester City Women12:30West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women14:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
  • Everton LadiesEverton Ladies14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women14:00Yeovil Town LadiesYeovil Town Ladies
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women15:00B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women3300163139
2B'ham City Women43015329
3Man City Women42209458
4Reading Women42115147
5Chelsea Women41302026
6Bristol City Women31203215
7West Ham Women31115504
8Liverpool Women310216-53
9Everton Ladies301205-51
10Brighton Women400405-50
11Yeovil Town Ladies3003113-120
