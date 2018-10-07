Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Alex McLeish

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers full-back Lee Wallace and Hearts centre-back John Souttar are January transfer targets for Wigan Athletic. (Sun)

On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent is open to a permanent switch to Rangers, saying: "It's something I'd consider. Definitely." (Sunday Mail)

Scotland boss Alex McLeish is likely to stick with his 3-5-2 formation, having been influenced by England's success at the World Cup. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard refuses to rule out a possible call-up for England for James Tavernier if his captain continues his rapid rate of improvement. (Sun)

Brendan Rodgers insists that injured Celtic skipper Scott Brown is "irreplaceable" for his side. (Sunday Mail)

Dedryck Boyata can hold the Celtic team together, says goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is glad to have the defender excelling in front of him after a difficult summer transfer saga. (Mail on Sunday)

Competing against Steven Gerrard and Rangers was major reason I joined Hearts, admits midfielder Olly Lee. (Sunday Mail)

"Kyle Lafferty is running about a lot, he only did that for us against Celtic" jokes Hearts boss Craig Levein as he prepares to face his former striker at Ibrox today. (Herald, subscription required)

Midfielder Eboue Kouassi, who has only started once this season, is not finished at Celtic and has been impressing in training, insists manager Brendan Rodgers. (Sun)

"It's definitely time to start scoring for Israel," says striker Moanes Dabour, who is keen to sink Scotland after starring in Salzburg's Europa League victory over Celtic. (Mail on Sunday)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he doesn't know if James McArthur will play for his country again after the Crystal Palace star asked not to be considered for selection. (Herald, subscription required)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish tells Stoke midfielder Darren Fletcher "never retire" from international duty, even though he has overlooked the 34-year-old since returning to the job. (Scotland on Sunday)

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright reveals hilarious prank story behind his "relation" to Arsenal hero Ian Wright. (Sun)