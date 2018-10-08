Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock striker on taunts, mental health & personal torment

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic should be scoring two or three every week - Boyd

"When you're not scoring goals, you're fat. When you are scoring goals, what a great shape you're in."

Kris Boyd has heard it for years. The abuse from opposing fans. The taunts about his weight. The bizarre slur that he "only scores goals".

In a career that has spanned 19 seasons, more than 600 games and just shy of 300 goals in Scotland, England, Turkey and the United States, the 35-year-old Kilmarnock striker has laughed at such derision.

"My weight has not really changed much over the years," he says. "Unless I'm pumping myself full of helium, I don't know where people are getting that from.

"I like the banter. But I'm not going to go home and sit in my room and think 'oh no, that fan said this or that'. There's a lot of other things gone on my life that brings football into context."

In this wide-ranging interview, Boyd speaks to BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English about his family torment, mental health and why he won't be a "cheerleader for Rangers".

'I hadn't a clue they were struggling'

Boyd's younger brother Scott took his own life in September 2016 after struggling with depression.

But, despite the family being close, the former Rangers and Scotland striker was completely oblivious to his sibling's troubles. Just like he "hadn't a clue" that wife Christine suffered from bad anxiety.

Boyd's response was to set up a charity to educate people about mental health problems so they can help others, rather than dismiss them.

"There are people out there struggling and it's a very, very tough life for them - and I didn't see that in Scott," Boyd says.

"It makes it even tougher that you didn't know and that makes me even more determined to go and try and help people to understand.

"My wife's got bad anxiety and, I'll be the first to admit, I hadn't a clue. I'd be 'come on, get on with it, there's nothing the matter with you'. And I'm still learning. I hope I'm getting better, but it ain't easy."

Does Boyd worry that when he stops having football as a focus, that he could fall victim to mental health issues too?

"I've always tried to set goals," he says. "Whether it's something as simple as getting up in the morning and get the dogs out the house before seven o'clock.

"I've always been somebody that's kept my mind active as well, but I don't know what that'll be like when I stop playing."

Football, pressure and rejection

Boyd first signed for Kilmarnock in 1999 at the age of 16 and progressed into the first team before moving to Rangers.

He never experienced the feeling of being rejected as a youngster but has seen plenty of team-mates being released and is now more understanding of the affect that can have on these young men.

It is something his charity will focus a lot of attention on and is something that has always been in Boyd's mind.

"The youngsters in the game, do we look after them enough when they finish playing? Do they understand how to deal with rejection? I'm not too sure," he says.

"Right now, you're in there from seven-eight years old until 17 and it's very, very hard to deal with that day when you're told 'right, you can go', because for 10 years it's been all they know. It's very, very difficult to come back from that."

Boyd points to the example of Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who was released by Celtic as a youngster but has gone on to play for Liverpool in a Champions League final.

The striker acknowledges that "rejection can be a good things sometimes", but too many players leave the game feeling disillusioned and ill-prepared for life outside football.

"People with the right tools can go and help these kids deal with rejection and the other things going on in their life," he says.

"Their mindset might not be in the best place to start with and, if somebody says something that doesn't help you, that can set you back.

"People will have down days, but if you can say the right things it might help them. I'm a great believer people will always speak and, if you have the tools, you might be able to get more out of them."

'I won't be a cheerleader for Rangers'

Talking frankly has occasionally caused Boyd problems since he began writing newspaper columns and making broadcast appearances.

Last month, he became embroiled in a row with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers over his suggestion that there is a split in the Parkhead dressing-room.

And, last season, he accused Rangers chairman Dave King of "gross mismanagement" while saying former manager Pedro Caixinha was "willing to cause any damage to look after himself".

However, Boyd refuses to "be a cheerleader for Rangers" and believes some pundits "are taking money for nothing" rather than "saying it the way it is".

"There's plenty people that played with Rangers that will always just see the good in Rangers because they don't want to upset anybody," he says.

"If you are putting yourself in the media, you're the one that looks like a fool if you're saying everything's rosy when it isn't.

"A lot of people sit there on TV stations, on the radio, do a column every week and say nothing. You're getting paid for an opinion, why not give your opinion? That's the thing that's going unnoticed."