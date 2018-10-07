Nations League: England call-up for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk

Dunk has started seven of Brighton's eight Premier League matches this season

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has been called up by England for their Nations League double-header after an injury to Burnley's James Tarkowski.

Gareth Southgate's side face their World Cup semi-final opponents Croatia on Friday, 12 October and Spain on Monday, 15 October.

Dunk's maiden call-up comes a week after the 26-year-old signed a new five-year deal with the Seagulls.

Tarkowski has been forced out with a groin injury.

"He's improved with every season, and on the back of an impressive first season in the Premier League he continues to progress," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

"I'm delighted he has now been given recognition at international level."

Dunk will join fellow new recruits Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and James Maddison at St George's Park this week as Southgate rewards the centre-back for a fine start to the season.