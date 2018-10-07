Irish Premiership: Glens boss McFall upbeat for Blues game

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew manages to evade the tackle from Glens defender Ross Redman

Danske Bank Premiership Venue: Oval, Belfast Date: Monday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Preview, updates, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall says his team will go into Monday night's home match against traditional rivals Linfield with confidence.

The east Belfast side have lost just once this season and sit fourth while second-placed Linfield are the only unbeaten team left in the Premiership.

"We feel confident - no doubt come Monday night we will be up for it," said McFall.

Linfield will close to within one point of leaders Glenavon with a win.

Curtis Allen is just one goal away from a century for the Glens but he'll be up against the tightest defence in the league - Linfield have conceded just twice in nine games

"I don't think derby matches come down to form - they come down to who wants it on the night," said Blues boss David Healy.

"It's a big occasion and a chance for the players on both teams to express their ability.

"It's a game to look forward to and we'll certainly relish going to the Oval."