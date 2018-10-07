MLS: Bradley Wright-Phillips first player to score 20 or more goals in three seasons

Bradley Wright-Phillips managed only two goals in 40 appearances for Manchester City

Englishman Bradley Wright-Phillips has become the first Major League Soccer player to score 20 or more goals in three different seasons.

Wright-Phillips scored 27 goals in 2014, 24 in 2016 and converted his 20th of this season in New York Red Bulls' 3-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

The 33-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton striker has netted 106 MLS goals in 169 games since joining New York from Charlton in 2013.

Red Bulls are second in the table.

They are just a point behind leaders Atlanta United, who are managed by former Barcelona and Argentina boss Gerardo Martino.

In his time with Red Bulls, Wright-Phillips has won two Supporters' Shields, awarded to the team with the best regular season record.