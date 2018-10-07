Italian Serie A
AC Milan3Chievo1

Serie A: Gonzalo Higuain scores twice in AC Milan's win over Chievo

Gonzalo Higuain
Higuain has scored six goals for AC Milan since joining from Juventus in the summer

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as AC Milan beat Chievo to extend their Serie A unbeaten run to six games.

Gennaro Gattuso's side have picked up three wins and three draws since losing to Napoli in their opening game.

But the 18-time top-flight champions remain in 10th place, 12 points behind unbeaten league leaders Juventus.

Argentina striker Higuain netted both his goals in the first half, Giacomo Bonaventura added the third with Sergio Pellissier converting a consolation.

Parma came from behind to beat Genoa 3-1 and maintain their excellent start to the season on their return to the top flight.

Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored the only goal as Lazio edged past Fiorentina 1-0.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 20Abate
  • 22Musacchio
  • 17Zapata
  • 68RodríguezSubstituted forLaxaltat 87'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 21Biglia
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCutroneat 76'minutes
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 90'minutes
  • 9HiguaínBooked at 69mins
  • 10Calhanoglu

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 4Mauri
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Borini
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 25Reina
  • 56Simic
  • 63Cutrone
  • 77Halilovic
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt

Chievo

  • 70Sorrentino
  • 27Depaoli
  • 15Rossettini
  • 14Bani
  • 5BarbaBooked at 62mins
  • 23Birsa
  • 4RigoniSubstituted forKiyineat 69'minutes
  • 8Radovanovic
  • 11LerisSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 78'minutes
  • 9Stepinski
  • 31PellissierSubstituted forPucciarelliat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 3Tanasijevic
  • 10Pucciarelli
  • 12Cesar
  • 13Kiyine
  • 16Seculin
  • 21Burruchaga
  • 25Grubac
  • 44Jaroszynski
  • 55Vignato
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 69Meggiorini
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamChievo
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home20
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 3, Chievo 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 3, Chievo 1.

Offside, Milan. Gonzalo Higuaín tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Suso because of an injury.

Cristián Zapata (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo).

Hand ball by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Chievo).

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Chievo).

Offside, Milan. Lucas Biglia tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.

Attempt blocked. Mateo Musacchio (Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Suso with a cross.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Pawel Jaroszynski replaces Mehdi Leris.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Federico Barba (Chievo).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.

Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mattia Bani (Chievo).

Attempt missed. Sofian Kiyine (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.

Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Sofian Kiyine replaces Nicola Rigoni.

Booking

Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan).

Mattia Bani (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Ignazio Abate (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo).

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Manuel Pucciarelli replaces Sergio Pellissier.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th October 2018

  • AC MilanAC Milan3ChievoChievo1
  • GenoaGenoa1ParmaParma3
  • AtalantaAtalanta0SampdoriaSampdoria1
  • LazioLazio1FiorentinaFiorentina0
  • NapoliNapoli1SassuoloSassuolo0
  • SPALSPAL19:30Inter MilanInter Milan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus88001851324
2Napoli86021410418
3Lazio8503119215
4Sampdoria8422124814
5Roma84221610614
6Inter Milan7412105513
7Fiorentina8413146813
8Sassuolo84131513213
9Parma8413109113
10AC Milan73311510512
11Genoa74031214-212
12Torino833299012
13SPAL730458-39
14Cagliari823369-39
15Udinese8224810-28
16Bologna8215410-67
17Atalanta8134911-26
18Empoli8125510-55
19Frosinone8017321-181
20Chievo8026619-13-1
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories