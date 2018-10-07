La Liga: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

From the section

Correa scored his second goal of the season for Atletico Madrid

Angel Correa scored the winning goal as Atletico Madrid went top of La Liga by edging past Real Betis.

Diego Simeone's side, who last won the title in 2014, capitalised on Real Madrid's loss at Alaves to move above their city rivals in the table.

Substitute Correa stroked home low into the corner from the edge of the box following Thomas Partey's flicked pass.

Atletico will be pushed down to second should champions Barcelona avoid defeat at Valencia (kick-off 19:45 BST).

Correa has a lethal scoring record coming off the bench