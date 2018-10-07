Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Real Betis 0.
La Liga: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis
-
Angel Correa scored the winning goal as Atletico Madrid went top of La Liga by edging past Real Betis.
Diego Simeone's side, who last won the title in 2014, capitalised on Real Madrid's loss at Alaves to move above their city rivals in the table.
Substitute Correa stroked home low into the corner from the edge of the box following Thomas Partey's flicked pass.
Atletico will be pushed down to second should champions Barcelona avoid defeat at Valencia (kick-off 19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres BelénBooked at 47minsSubstituted forAriasat 74'minutes
- 2GodínBooked at 58mins
- 21HernándezBooked at 88mins
- 3Filipe LuísBooked at 77mins
- 6Koke
- 14Hernández
- 8SaúlBooked at 78mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 57'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 9N KalinicSubstituted forParteyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 5Partey
- 10Correa
- 18Gelson Martins
- 32Garcés
- 35Montero
Real Betis
- 13López
- 23Mandi
- 5BartraBooked at 85mins
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 2Guerrero MartínSubstituted forSanabriaat 81'minutes
- 6Canales
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 17'minutes
- 20FirpoBooked at 41mins
- 21Lo Celso
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forTelloat 66'minutes
- 16MorónBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 3García Fernández
- 8Inui
- 9Sanabria
- 10Boudebouz
- 11Tello
- 14William Carvalho
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 63,786
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Real Betis 0.
Booking
Loren Morón (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Santiago Arias.
Attempt missed. Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Pau López.
Attempt saved. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Júnior Firpo.
Booking
Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Antonio Sanabria replaces Francis.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Real Betis 0. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Santiago Arias replaces Juanfran.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Filipe Luís.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Ángel Correa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Joaquín.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Nikola Kalinic.
Attempt saved. Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Booking
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.