Premier League stats: Riyad Mahrez, Mark Hughes and comeback kings

Riyad Mahrez fluffed a chance to win his side a valuable Anfield victory

Was Riyad Mahrez destined to fail when he stepped up to take his 85th-minute penalty for Manchester City at Anfield?

Alvaro Morata's goal at St Mary's is dissected, Watford's nasty streak is revealed and Jose Mourinho completes another comeback.

BBC Sport takes a look at the key stats from another Premier League weekend...

Was Mahrez the right man for Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola revealed he "didn't know" how poor Mahrez's penalty record was in a post-match interview, saying "he shoots perfect penalties in training".

Well, perhaps he should have done, given the fact the Algerian failed to convert one for Leicester against Guardiola's side in the penultimate match of the 2016-17 season.

In fact, Mahrez's late miss at Anfield means he has failed to score five of his last eight Premier League penalties - he has not scored one since the Foxes' 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in November 2016.

And even more damningly, among the players to take at least 10 spot-kicks in the competition, only ex-Aston Villa front man Juan Pablo Angel (50%, 5/10) has a lower success rate than Mahrez (58%, 7/12).

"He had the courage to hit the penalty," added Guardiola. "OK, this sometimes happens."

Maybe Guardiola will look elsewhere next time his side are awarded a spot-kick and Sergio Aguero, their regular taker, is nowhere to be seen.

Did keeping Southampton up mask Hughes' indifferent record?

Mark Hughes ensured Southampton stayed in the Premier League last season, but his record since taking charge at St Mary's makes for grim reading.

Since his appointment in March, the Saints have lost nine of their 16 Premier League games - only Newcastle have been beaten more times (10).

In fact, Southampton are second bottom of the table if you look at all the results since he took over - his side have taken just 13 points from his 16 games at the helm - only Huddersfield have claimed fewer points (9).

Worst Premier League records since Mark Hughes took over at Southampton in March 2018 Team Games Wins Draws Losses Points Watford 15 5 3 7 18 Newcastle United 16 4 2 10 14 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 3 5 8 14 Southampton 16 3 4 9 13 Huddersfield 15 1 6 8 9

Dirty Watford?

Watford defender Christian Kabasele managed to pick up two yellow cards and give away a penalty on Saturday - not bad for 32 minutes' work.

And that half-hour adds to a growing sample of evidence which suggests the Hornets have a nasty streak.

Kabasele's red card at Vicarage Road made him the 13th Watford player to receive his marching orders since the start of the 2015-16 season - no other side can match that tally.

And his foul on Joshua King to give away a 32nd-minute penalty, which the Norwegian slotted home, was the 19th spot-kick conceded by Watford since August 2015 - only West Ham have conceded more (22).

To polish it off, the Hertfordshire side have made an incredible 1,515 fouls in the 122 matches since they were promoted into the top flight - no team comes close to matching that tally.

Fouls conceded by Premier League teams since August 2015 Team Fouls conceded Fouls conceded per game Watford 1,515 12.42 Manchester United 1,466 12.02 Crystal Palace 1,452 11.17 Southampton 1,345 11.12 Everton 1,324 10.85

Mourinho's Reds don't give up

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United team completed a memorable comeback win against Newcastle on Saturday when they rallied from two goals down - does that sound familiar?

Well if it does, it's because the Reds did it last season - twice.

First against Crystal Palace in March when a Nemanja Matic screamer completed a second-half fight back at Selhurst Park.

And then again in the Manchester derby in April, as Paul Pogba's double inspired United to beat their rivals at the Etihad and stall City's open-top bus parade.

Who says Mourinho can't motivate his team?

The five times Jose Mourinho has orchestrated Premier League comebacks from two goals down Date Team Opponent Venue Goals for Goals against Result Max. goals behind 26 September 2015 Chelsea Newcastle United A 2 2 Draw 2 26 December 2017 Manchester United Burnley H 2 2 Draw 2 5 March 2018 Manchester United Crystal Palace A 3 2 Win 2 7 April 2018 Manchester United Manchester City A 3 2 Win 2 6 October 2018 Manchester United Newcastle United H 3 2 Win 2

Morata applies the finishing touch

Alvaro Morata finished off this 31-pass move to score his second goal in as many games and add gloss to Chelsea's victory

Alvaro Morata's delicate dink over Alex McCarthy in Chelsea's 3-0 win at Southampton finished off a slick 31-pass move - the longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the Premier League this season.

In fact, that spell of build-up is the longest to have led to a goal since Fabian Delph scored Manchester City's fifth in their 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in September 2017 (also 31 passes).

However, as pretty as those goals were, they are still some way behind Nacer Chadli's header for Spurs in their 4-0 blitz of QPR in August 2014 - the build-up to that goal lasted an incredible 48 passes - the most by any Premier League goal since Opta started recording the statistic in 2009-10.

Top five passing sequences leading to a goal in the 2018-19 Premier League Date Goalscorer Team Opposition Passes leading to the goal 7 October 2018 Alvaro Morata Chelsea Southampton 31 6 October 2018 Callum Wilson Bournemouth Watford 24 22 September 2018 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Cardiff City 20 18 August 2018 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Chelsea 19 16 September 2018 Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton West Ham 15

Can't buy a home goal

Wilfried Zaha could only manage one shot on goal in Crystal Palace's home defeat to Wolves on Saturday

Neither Crystal Palace nor Huddersfield have managed to score a home league goal this season.

Four home games without something to cheer - spare a thought for those poor season-ticket holders.

This remarkable feat has only been achieved twice before in the top flight; by West Brom in 1921-22 and Everton in 1998-99.

And it does not get any easier for the Eagles or the Terriers, whose next home matches are against Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.