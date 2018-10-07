Monday's back pages

Daily Express
In the Daily Express, Pep Guardiola apologises for letting Riyad Mahrez take the penalty at Anfield
The Guardian
In The Guardian, a picture of the Mahrez spot-kick sailing high over the bar
The Times
In The Times, Thierry Henry and John Terry lined up to take charge at Aston Villa
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, the penalty miss from Mahrez

Top Stories