St Johnstone 0-6 Celtic: No problems with dressing room - James Forrest

The Celtic dressing room is "as strong as ever" believes James Forrest after they beat St Johnstone 6-0 at McDiarmid Park.

Forrest claimed four of the goals in a stunning solo performance in Perth.

And he says reports that the Celtic dressing room is split are wide of the mark.

"We've got a good changing room," Forrest told BBC Scotland. "We've not had such good results at the start of the season but we've stuck together."

Forrest started the rout against St Johnstone in 15 minutes, and by half-time Celtic were 5-0 up with Forrest having added three more.

Odsonne Edouard also got on the score sheet in the first half, with Callum McGregor adding a sixth late on against Saints, who by that time had Danny Swanson red carded for scything down Forrest.

Celtic's win, coupled with Hearts losing at Ibrox, saw the champions move three points off the league leaders.

"Scoring four goals and the team scoring six, it was a perfect day going into the international break," said Forrest, who became the first Celtic player to score four away goals since Maciej Zurawski against Dunfermline in February 2006.

"It'll really boost the confidence in the changing room. We've been creating more chances and been more like ourselves. I think it has been coming, a performance like that. It's always hard to score six goals but today from the full team we were ruthless in front of goal.

"Our changing room has been as strong as ever. The manager wants us to be more ruthless and start taking our chances, and a performance like that does everyone the world of good."