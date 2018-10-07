Robbie Neilson: Dundee United open talks to replace Csaba Laszlo

Robbie Neilson won the Championship with Hearts before leading them to third in the Premiership

Dundee United have opened talks with former defender Robbie Neilson over their vacant manager position.

And Neilson, 38, is expected to have further discussions with the Championship side on Monday.

The former Hearts head coach has been identified as United's number one choice to replace Csaba Laszlo.

The Hungarian "mutually agreed" to leave his post after just 44 games in charge following the 5-1 thrashing to Ross County.

Neilson had a short spell at Tannadice as a player during the 2011/12 season.

He took charge of Hearts in 2014 and won the Championship in his first season, finishing 21 points ahead of Edinburgh rivals Hibernian and 24 in front of Rangers.

In his second season he led the Tynecastle club to third in the Premiership, but left in November 2016 for English League One MK Dons where he stayed until the following January with the club in 21st position.

United's 2-0 defeat to Championship leaders Ayr United on Saturday left them fourth in the Championship, eight points behind the Somerset Park side.