Reiss Nelson: English teenager scores in Hoffenheim's loss against Eintracht Frankfurt
English teenager Reiss Nelson scored a consolation goal as Hoffenheim were beaten at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.
Nelson, 18, joined on-loan from Arsenal in the summer and netted his second Bundesliga goal of the season.
It comes a day after fellow English 18-year-old Jadon Sancho, recently called up to the national team, provided another assist for league leaders Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg.
Croatia international Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic scored for Frankfurt.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig moved up to second in the table after thrashing 10-man Nuremberg 6-0.
Germany striker Timo Werner and Austria international Marcel Sabitzer both scored twice, while Kevin Kampl and Yussuf Poulsen were also on the scoresheet.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 25AkpogumaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forApolinário de Liraat 66'minutes
- 22Vogt
- 38Posch
- 2Brenet
- 10Demirbay
- 11GrillitschSubstituted forNelsonat 60'minutes
- 13BittencourtSubstituted forGrifoat 52'minutes
- 16SchulzBooked at 55mins
- 19Belfodil
- 28Szalai
Substitutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 9Nelson
- 24Hoogma
- 27Kramaric
- 32Grifo
- 34Apolinário de Lira
- 36Kobel
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 23Russ
- 20HasebeBooked at 76mins
- 2Ndicka
- 24da Costa
- 6de Guzmán
- 5Fernandes
- 28Rodrigues de SouzaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGacinovicat 45'minutes
- 10KosticSubstituted forWillemsat 80'minutes
- 8JovicSubstituted forHallerat 69'minutes
- 4RebicBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 3Falette
- 9Haller
- 11Gacinovic
- 15Willems
- 21Stendera
- 27Müller
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 29,785
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.
Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.
Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross.
Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Reiss Nelson (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joelinton.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jetro Willems replaces Filip Kostic.
Booking
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt blocked. Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Vincenzo Grifo (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sébastien Haller replaces Luka Jovic because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Joelinton replaces Kevin Akpoguma.
Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Nico Schulz following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Filip Kostic.