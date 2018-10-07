Match ends, Valencia 1, Barcelona 1.
La Liga: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona
Lionel Messi's fine goal was not enough as Barcelona were kept off the top of La Liga by another frustrating draw in Valencia.
Barca - now four without a win in the league - fell behind when Gerard Pique made a mess of a clearance and Ezequiel Garay tapped in at the back post.
Messi then swapped passes with Luis Suarez and drilled in from 20 yards to equalise.
But Barca could not find a winner to leave Sevilla top of the table.
Sevilla had earlier picked up their fourth win a row by beating 10-man Celta Vigo 2-1.
In Valencia, Barcelona had 75% of possession but could only muster five shots on target all game, with Messi going closest to a winner when Neto saved his low shot.
Valencia have now drawn six of their eight league games, with Barcelona - brilliant against Tottenham in midweek - without a league win since beating Sociedad last month.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21Piccini
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 8SolerBooked at 43mins
- 10ParejoBooked at 58mins
- 6KondogbiaSubstituted forCoquelinat 79'minutes
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forCheryshevat 12'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
- 9GameiroSubstituted forRodrigoat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Murillo
- 11Cheryshev
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 17Coquelin
- 18Wass
- 19Rodrigo
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 24Vermaelen
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forRafinhaat 88'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezBooked at 41mins
- 7CoutinhoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDembéléat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 11Dembélé
- 12Rafinha
- 13Cillessen
- 15Lenglet
- 19El Haddadi
- 22Vidal
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 46,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Barcelona 1.
Foul by Rafinha (Barcelona).
Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Rafinha replaces Arthur.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Coutinho.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Francis Coquelin replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Kevin Gameiro.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Gabriel (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Booking
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Coutinho (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).
Attempt saved. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Valencia 1, Barcelona 1.