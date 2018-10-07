Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Lyon 0.
Kylian Mbappe scores four as PSG thrash Lyon
France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% winning start in Ligue 1 by thrashing Lyon.
Mbappe's goals came in a 13-minute second-half spell, netting his first with a low strike off the post.
He slid in his second, converted a cool finish for his hat-trick and stroked home his fourth from close range.
Neymar's penalty put PSG ahead, with home defender Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart both sent off.
France international Kimpembe was given a straight red card by the referee after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who advised a dismissal as the defender had caught Tanguy Ndombele in the shin with his studs.
Tousart was sent off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half-time after hauling down Mbappe.
Thomas Tuchel's side, champions in five of the last six seasons, have won all nine league games so far and are eight points clear of second-placed Lille.
Meanwhile, former PSG and Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa scored the winner as Rennes beat Monaco 2-1. Monaco had Radamel Falcao on the scoresheet, but the 2016-17 champions have won just once in the league all season and are struggling in 18th place.
Another former Magpies player, Florian Thauvin, and ex-Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou both netted as Marseille beat Caen 2-0.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
- 14Bernat
- 6VerrattiBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 75'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Mbappé
- 10NeymarBooked at 38mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDiabyat 83'minutes
- 9CavaniSubstituted forKehrerat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 23Draxler
- 27Diaby
- 32Rimane
- 34N'Soki
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 4Pereira da SilvaSubstituted forDuboisat 41'minutes
- 5Denayer
- 15MorelBooked at 64mins
- 22Mendy
- 29TousartBooked at 45mins
- 28NDombele
- 10Traoré
- 18FekirSubstituted forCornetat 7'minutesSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 78'minutes
- 8AouarBooked at 59mins
- 11Depay
Substitutes
- 6Guedes Filho
- 9Dembele
- 12Ferri
- 14Dubois
- 24Diop Gueye
- 27Cornet
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
