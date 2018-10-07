French Ligue 1
PSG5Lyon0

Kylian Mbappe scores four as PSG thrash Lyon

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe has scored 11 goals in nine games so far this season

France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% winning start in Ligue 1 by thrashing Lyon.

Mbappe's goals came in a 13-minute second-half spell, netting his first with a low strike off the post.

He slid in his second, converted a cool finish for his hat-trick and stroked home his fourth from close range.

Neymar's penalty put PSG ahead, with home defender Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart both sent off.

France international Kimpembe was given a straight red card by the referee after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who advised a dismissal as the defender had caught Tanguy Ndombele in the shin with his studs.

Tousart was sent off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half-time after hauling down Mbappe.

Thomas Tuchel's side, champions in five of the last six seasons, have won all nine league games so far and are eight points clear of second-placed Lille.

Meanwhile, former PSG and Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa scored the winner as Rennes beat Monaco 2-1. Monaco had Radamel Falcao on the scoresheet, but the 2016-17 champions have won just once in the league all season and are struggling in 18th place.

Another former Magpies player, Florian Thauvin, and ex-Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou both netted as Marseille beat Caen 2-0.

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe was mobbed by his team-mates at full-time
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe took home the match ball

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
  • 14Bernat
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 75'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10NeymarBooked at 38mins
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDiabyat 83'minutes
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forKehrerat 40'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 16Areola
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Diaby
  • 32Rimane
  • 34N'Soki

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 4Pereira da SilvaSubstituted forDuboisat 41'minutes
  • 5Denayer
  • 15MorelBooked at 64mins
  • 22Mendy
  • 29TousartBooked at 45mins
  • 28NDombele
  • 10Traoré
  • 18FekirSubstituted forCornetat 7'minutesSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 78'minutes
  • 8AouarBooked at 59mins
  • 11Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 9Dembele
  • 12Ferri
  • 14Dubois
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 27Cornet
  • 30Gorgelin
Referee:
Antony Gautier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Lyon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Lyon 0.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Ángel Di María.

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

Foul by Memphis Depay (Lyon).

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Léo Dubois.

Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Pape Cheikh replaces Maxwel Cornet.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Léo Dubois.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Dubois.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Marco Verratti.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Lyon 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ángel Di María.

Foul by Ferland Mendy (Lyon).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Lyon 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Juan Bernat.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

Attempt blocked. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Lyon 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos.

Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Jérémy Morel (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jérémy Morel (Lyon).

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jérémy Morel (Lyon).

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ferland Mendy (Lyon).

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lyon 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG99003262627
2Lille96121771019
3Marseille95132116516
4Montpellier9441127516
5Saint-Étienne94321112-115
6Lyon94231412214
7Bordeaux94231311214
8Toulouse93421012-213
9Strasbourg93331613312
10Angers93241112-111
11Rennes93241214-211
12Nice9324713-611
13Amiens93151113-210
14Nîmes92431316-310
15Caen92431013-310
16Dijon9315913-410
17Reims924349-510
18Monaco9135913-46
19Nantes9135816-86
20Guingamp9126618-125
View full French Ligue 1 table

