Wayne Rooney: Ex-England captain scores twice as DC United beat Chicago Fire

Rooney strikes the winning penalty as United come from behind to beat Chicago Fire

Wayne Rooney scored twice as his DC United side maintained their play-off push with a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.

United, who were bottom of the table when Rooney joined in June, are seventh in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

They are two points behind Montreal Impact with two games in hand, with the top six qualifying for the play-offs.

Rooney levelled against former Manchester United team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger's side and then struck the winner from the penalty spot.

England's record goalscorer has now found the net nine times in 16 games.

DC United had won won only two of their first 12 games before Rooney's arrival but have now scored 55 goals, their highest league tally since 2007.