Wayne Rooney: Ex-England captain scores twice as DC United beat Chicago Fire
Wayne Rooney scored twice as his DC United side maintained their play-off push with a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.
United, who were bottom of the table when Rooney joined in June, are seventh in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.
They are two points behind Montreal Impact with two games in hand, with the top six qualifying for the play-offs.
Rooney levelled against former Manchester United team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger's side and then struck the winner from the penalty spot.
England's record goalscorer has now found the net nine times in 16 games.
DC United had won won only two of their first 12 games before Rooney's arrival but have now scored 55 goals, their highest league tally since 2007.
Line-ups
D.C. United
- 24Hamid
- 7Arriola
- 13Brillant
- 15Birnbaum
- 28Mora
- 4Canouse
- 5Moreno
- 8SeguraSubstituted forStieberat 62'minutes
- 10AcostaSubstituted forDurkinat 90'minutes
- 22AsadSubstituted forDeLeonat 87'minutes
- 9Rooney
Substitutes
- 11Mattocks
- 12Ellis
- 14DeLeon
- 18Stieber
- 20Robinson
- 21Durkin
- 48Worra
Chicago Fire
- 30Cleveland
- 25Corrales
- 4Kappelhof
- 31SchweinsteigerBooked at 90mins
- 3Vincent
- 6McCarty
- 13Bronico
- 10Katai
- 14MihailovicSubstituted forde Leeuwat 45'minutes
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forHaslerat 77'minutes
- 23NikolicSubstituted forMovsisyanat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Movsisyan
- 8de Leeuw
- 16Campbell
- 20Johnson
- 21Gordon
- 22Hasler
- 45Sánchez
- Referee:
- Ismail Elfath
- Attendance:
- 20,064
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, D.C. United 2, Chicago Fire 1.
Booking
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Bill Hamid (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Yura Movsisyan (Chicago Fire).
Corner, Chicago Fire. Conceded by Russell Canouse.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Christopher Durkin replaces Luciano Acosta.
Attempt missed. Luciano Acosta (D.C. United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Russell Canouse.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Nick DeLeon replaces Yamil Asad.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Katai (Chicago Fire) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Luciano Acosta (D.C. United).
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Corrales (Chicago Fire).
Goal!
Goal! D.C. United 2, Chicago Fire 1. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty D.C. United. Júnior Moreno draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Chicago Fire. Nicolas Hasler replaces Raheem Edwards.
Frederic Brillant (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yura Movsisyan (Chicago Fire).
Substitution
Substitution, Chicago Fire. Yura Movsisyan replaces Nemanja Nikolic.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luciano Acosta.
Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire).
Attempt missed. Luciano Acosta (D.C. United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zoltán Stieber.
Joseph Mora (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael de Leeuw (Chicago Fire).
Goal!
Goal! D.C. United 1, Chicago Fire 1. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Arriola.
Attempt blocked. Paul Arriola (D.C. United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Russell Canouse.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Zoltán Stieber replaces Ulises Segura.
Ulises Segura (D.C. United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire).
Attempt missed. Yamil Asad (D.C. United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ulises Segura.
Attempt missed. Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Katai with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandt Bronico.
Corner, Chicago Fire. Conceded by Bill Hamid.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Katai (Chicago Fire) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Vincent.
Foul by Raheem Edwards (Chicago Fire).