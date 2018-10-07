John Terry: Former England and Chelsea captain retires from football

Media playback is not supported on this device John Terry retires: Watch defender's first goal for Chelsea

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has retired from football.

Terry, 37, has been without a club since leaving Championship side Aston Villa in the summer.

The defender made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying: "After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing."

Terry, who earned 78 England caps, left Chelsea in 2017 after two decades at the London club.

He won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, a Champions League title in his time at Stamford Bridge, becoming the club's most decorated player.

The centre-back also won five league cups and a Europa League in more than 700 appearances for Chelsea.

Terry spent the 2017-18 season at Aston Villa and his last game as a professional was the 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham in May.

He left Villa Park when his one-year contract expired and turned down a move to Spartak Moscow last month, despite reportedly having a medical, saying it was not right for his family.

A career of highs and lows

Terry made his debut as a 17-year-old against Aston Villa in the League Cup in October 1998, and scored his first goal for the club in an FA Cup sixth-round tie against Gillingham in 2000.

However, the following year Terry was one of four Chelsea players fined two weeks' wages by the club following their behaviour at a hotel in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in the United States.

He was integral to the Blues claiming both the Premier League title and the FA Cup in 2009-10, making more than 50 appearances as Chelsea became just the seventh club to do the double.

However, he was twice stripped of the England captaincy, before being banned for four matches and fined £220,000 for racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.

He also missed the 2012 Champions League final, in which the Blues beat Bayern Munich on penalties, through suspension.

Terry scored four goals in 35 league games as Chelsea claimed the Premier League in 2014-15, but has found his playing time limited under Antonio Conte.

He joined Aston Villa on a one-year deal and played 36 times, scoring once, in his final season as a footballer as the Birmingham club finished fourth in the Championship before losing in the play-off final.