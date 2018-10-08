Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Brendan Rodgers, Aston Villa, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Brighton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aston Villa will ask Celtic on Monday for permission to talk to Brendan Rodgers about becoming their new manager and want the Northern Irishman to head south this week for an interview with chief executive Christian Purslow. (Daily Record)

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry is the leading contender to become Aston Villa's new manager and could form a managerial "dream team" with former Chelsea defender John Terry, but a formal job offer is yet to be made, with the English Championship club still weighing up an approach for Celtic's Brendan Rodgers. (Express and Star)

Former France forward Thierry Henry has impressed the Aston Villa hierarchy at interview, but owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris are big fans of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with former England defender John Terry primed for a coaching role regardless of who gets the job. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he is still happy at the Scottish champions amid suggestions that he is on Aston Villa's three-man shortlist along with Thierry Henry and Rui Faria, Jose Mourinho's long-term assistant, but the Northern Irishman added that "you can't rule me out because I've never been asked". (Evening Times)

Brendan Rodgers has lavished praise on managerless Aston Villa while insisting he still has a job to finish at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers appeared to send out mixed messages after he was linked with the vacancy at Aston Villa. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers has refused to deny claims of a dressing-room split - and insisted Celtic have too many players. (Daily Record)

After scoring four goals in Celtic's 6-0 thrashing of St Johnstone, winger James Forrest insisted that their McDiarmid Park performance proved there is no split in the Scottish champions' dressing-room. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that all his players have their price but stressed that English Premier League clubs will need to find "loads of money" to take his top stars in January after right-back James Tavernier was linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion. (The National)

Veteran Hamilton Academical defender Matthew Kilgallon has insisted that Hibernian must be considered genuine title contenders after his team's 6-0 thrashing by the Easter Road side and suggested that Neil Lennon's team would do well in the English Championship. (Edinburgh Evening News)

On-loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman believes Hibs can challenge for the Scottish title this season after their 6-0 win over Hamilton Accies moved the Edinburgh outfit into second place behind city neighbours Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs' successful return to Scotland's top flight was reflected in the Easter Road club's latest financial figures, which show the Edinburgh outfit back in the black, recording a pre-tax profit of £200,000 for the year ended 30 June compared to a loss of £277,000 for the previous 12 months. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones could land a two-game ban after being accused of diving to win a penalty that helped his side win 2-1 away to Dundee. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright admits Celtic could have scored 10 against his side on Sunday but refused to apologise for a heated exchange with a fan on the touchline during his side's 6-0 defeat. (Daily Record)

Dundee United hope to agree a deal to make former Hearts and MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson their new team boss by the middle of this week. (Scottish Sun)