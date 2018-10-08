Andy Hessenthaler: Dover Athletic reappoint Eastleigh manager as boss

Andy Hessenthaler guided Eastleigh to 14th place in the National League last season

National League side Dover Athletic have reappointed Eastleigh boss Andy Hessenthaler as their new manager.

The 53-year-old, who was player-manager of the Whites between 2007 and 2010, had been in charge of the Spitfires since December 2017.

Eastleigh are 10th in the table while Dover are 23rd, four points from safety, having won just one of their first 15 matches of the league season.

Hessethaler replaces Chris Kinnear, who was sacked on Friday, at Crabble.

Former Gillingham and Leyton Orient boss Hessenthaler won back-to-back promotions in his first spell at Dover, leading the club to National League South.

He has signed a three-year deal.