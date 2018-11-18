Quiz: How much do you know about Hampden Park?

Scottish football's national stadium has barely been out of the headlines over the last few weeks - from the discussions over whether it or Murrayfield would be the home base for Scotland, to the row over hosting the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

This month also marks the 115th anniversary of the first ever match being played at the historic stadium.

But as attention returns to Hampden ahead of this week's Scotland international, what do you actually know about the history of the ground? Try your hand at our tough Hampden quiz to see how much you can remember.