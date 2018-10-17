Quiz: How long have the SPFL's longest serving managers been in charge?

The departure of Neil McCann from Dundee on Tuesday was the 13th in the Scottish Professional Football League this season.

But while the managerial merry-go-round continues to spin for some bosses, others have found a niche at their club and stayed put for years.

Can you put the current longest-serving managers in Scottish football in the order they took their jobs? We'll give you five goes to get it right...

Top Stories