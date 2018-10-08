Women's International Friendlies
Jill Scott pulls out of England squad to face Australia

Jill Scott has been forced to withdraw from the England women's squad to face Australia in a friendly on Tuesday because of an ankle injury.

The Manchester City midfielder sat out Saturday's 1-0 win over Brazil as a precaution after suffering discomfort in her ankle.

The 31-year-old has now returned to the Women's Super League club for further assessment of the problem.

Phil Neville's England face Australia at Craven Cottage (19:00 BST).

