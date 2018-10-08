FA Cup: Fourth round qualifying draw sends Gateshead to minnows Dunston UTS

Gateshead reached the third round in 2014-15 before losing 7-0 to West Bromwich Albion

National League club Gateshead will face a local derby at Dunston UTS, the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup, in the fourth qualifying round.

The Northern League Division One side will host their near neighbours after overcoming Chester FC 4-3 on Saturday.

The two sides met in the 1995-96 FA Cup, with Gateshead winning 3-2.

National League leaders Salford City face a trip to Northern Premier League side Marine, while second-placed Leyton Orient meet Maidstone United.

It is one of five all-National League ties in the draw, which has been split into 13 northern and 19 southern fixtures.

Winning clubs advance into the first round proper, joining teams from League One and Two, and also receive £25,000 in prize money.

The matches will be played over the weekend of 20/21 October.

FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw in full

North

Cleethorpes Town or Guiseley v Stourbridge

Warrington Town v FC Halifax Town

Chorley v Barrow

Hartlepool United v Workington or Kidsgrove Athletic

AFC Fylde v Chesterfield

Southport v Ashton United

Blyth Spartans v York City

Harrogate Town v Wrexham

Dunston UTS v Gateshead

Stockport County v Altrincham

Marine v Salford City

Witton Albion v Solihull Moors

Alfreton Town v St Neots Town or Coalville Town

South

Woking v Welling United

Hitchin Town v Leatherhead or Hanwell Town

Chippenham Town or Hendon v Maidenhead United

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town or Bristol Manor Farm

Hemel Hempstead Town v Oxford City

Weston Super Mare v Bath City

Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge

Tiverton Town or Metropolitan Police v Havant & Waterlooville

Gloucester City or Dorking Wanderers v Bromley

Aldershot Town v Kettering Town

Torquay United v Winchester City

Billericay Town v Taunton Town or St Albans City

Eastleigh v Hampton & Richmond Borough

Wealdstone v Sutton United

Ebbsfleet United v Worthing

Maidstone United v Leyton Orient

Haringey Borough v Horsham or Poole Town

Barnet v Braintree Town

Concord Rangers v Dover Athletic