Livingston's Gary Holt named Scottish Premiership manager of month

Gary Holt (centre) took charge in August

Livingston's unbeaten September has led to Gary Holt being named manager of the month in the Scottish Premiership.

The West Lothian side, who were promoted last season under David Hopkin, won three and drew one of their games during the month.

Livi defeated Rangers, Hibernian and Hamilton and drew with leaders Hearts to sit third in the Premiership table.

Holt took charge in August after Kenny Miller's short-lived spell as player-manager, Hopkin having left in May.

Livingston's six-game unbeaten run has continued into October with a 1-1 draw away to Motherwell and the 45-year-old's side now sit fifth in the table.

Holt, who played for Stoke, Kilmarnock and Nottingham Forest, started his coaching career with another of his former clubs, Norwich.

His previous stint as manager came in a year-long spell with Falkirk.