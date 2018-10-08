Christian Eriksen stomach injury may be 'chronic', says Denmark coach Age Hareide

Christian Eriksen has missed games against Watford, Huddersfield, Barcelona and Cardiff

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen may have a "chronic" stomach injury, according to Denmark coach Age Hareide.

The 26-year-old featured in Spurs' first six league matches, but has not played since 22 September.

Eriksen, given a chance to prove his fitness for Denmark's forthcoming matches, is unlikely to feature against the Republic of Ireland on 13 October.

"Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham also fears that," Hareide told Denmark's Canal 9.

"It is doubtful whether we will lure him to Dublin and make him play. I do not think that Tottenham is particularly interested in that."

Asked whether Eriksen would be missing for weeks or months, he added: "I do not really know. You should ask our doctor."

Following the Uefa Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland, the Danes host Austria on 16 October.