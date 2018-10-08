Nations League: Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell earns first NI call-up
Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time.
Manager Michael O'Neill has added the 25-year-old to his panel for the upcoming Nations League double header away to Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Jamie Ward has dropped out to work on his fitness with club Charlton Athletic, while winger Niall McGinn won't travel due to a hip injury.
Vassell qualifies to play for NI through his Fermanagh-born grandfather.
The former Blackpool forward has recently returned from a knee injury and came off the bench to set up Rotherham's goal in their 3-1 defeat by Birmingham on Saturday.
More to follow.