Nations League: Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell earns first NI call-up

Kyle Vassell scored 22 goals in 63 league appearances for Blackpool before joining Rotherham in June

Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time.

Manager Michael O'Neill has added the 25-year-old to his panel for the upcoming Nations League double header away to Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Jamie Ward has dropped out to work on his fitness with club Charlton Athletic, while winger Niall McGinn won't travel due to a hip injury.

Vassell qualifies to play for NI through his Fermanagh-born grandfather.

The former Blackpool forward has recently returned from a knee injury and came off the bench to set up Rotherham's goal in their 3-1 defeat by Birmingham on Saturday.

