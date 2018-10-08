Rob Maclean's team of the week: Kent, Forrest, Mallan and who else?

It was raining goals this weekend in the Scottish Premiership with no fewer than 26 across all six matches.

Unsurprisingly, quite a few of those goal scorers have made it into BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean's team of the week.

Do you agree with his selection? Have a look below.

Rob Maclean's team of the week from this weekend's Scottish Premiership

3-5-2 formation: Allan McGregor (Rangers); James Tavernier (Rangers), Craig Halkett (Livingston), Max Lowe (Aberdeen); James Forrest (Celtic), Stevie Mallan (Hibernian), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston), Ryan Kent (Rangers); Martin Boyle (Hibernian) Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Goalkeeper - Allan McGregor

Rangers' victory over Hearts may well have been a different game at Ibrox had Allan McGregor not pulled off superb saves to deny Steven Naismith, then Uche Ikpeazu, an early equaliser. He will be equally important to Scotland as they tackle Israel in the Nations League on Thursday if he is given the nod to start.

Defender - James Tavernier, Craig Halkett, Max Lowe

No, of course I wouldn't play the Rangers captain James Tavernier in a back three if this was for real. But, in the land of fantasy football, he's got to be worth a place in my weekend selection. European involvement is helping the right-back lift his level of performance and he was terrific again against the league leaders.

There will come a time when I don't pick one of Livingston's back three - just not quite yet - with Craig Halkett making an appearance. Ironically, the goal they lost at Motherwell in Saturday's 1-1 draw, the first they've conceded in 324 minutes of football, took a deflection off club captain Halkett as he got in the way of Ryan Bowman's shot, but the former Rangers defender continues to impress.

Max Lowe, the England Under 20 international, is starting to show the ability that persuaded Derek McInnes to take him on loan from Derby County. He wants to use his game time at Pittodrie in the way James Maddison launched himself towards full international recognition. Not a bad role model.

Midfielders - James Forrest, Stevie Mallan, Tom Rogic, Keaghan Jacobs, Ryan Kent

From red card to red hot in the space of four days, James Forrest had a sensational Sunday in Perth as Celtic routed St Johnstone 6-0. He scored four times in the first half against Saints and surely he must be in line to get a look in with the Scotland starting line-up under Alex McLeish on Thursday.

Stevie Mallan's double in the 6-0 hammering of Hamilton Academical took his Hibs goals total to nine - all of them rattled in from outside the penalty box. Mallan is making startling progress at Easter Road.

Tom Rogic's classy contribution stood out as Celtic got back in the groove. The Australia international was heavily involved in all four of Forrest's goals against St Johnstone and Celtic fans will hope the big playmaker is now getting back to his best.

A Keaghan Jacobs cracker at Fir Park on Saturday stretched Livingston's unbeaten Premiership run to seven matches. The long-serving midfielder delivered his usual industrious performance and topped it off with an unstoppable 25-yard free-kick that ensured a 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Ryan Kent, the 21-year-old on-loan Liverpool winger, was outstanding in the Europa League defeat of Rapid Vienna for Rangers and, against Hearts on Sunday, he simply picked up where he'd left off. Manager Steven Gerrard knew exactly what he was getting when he secured Kent's season-long stay at Rangers and the winger got a goal for his troubles on Sunday as well.

Forwards - Martin Boyle, Sam Cosgrove

Paceman Martin Boyle celebrated his first call-up to an Australia squad training camp by sparking off the Hibs six-goal scoring spree at Easter Road on Saturday. Alex McLeish will hope resisting the temptation to pick Boyle in the latest Scotland squad isn't a decision he regrets.

Relief and delight for Sam Cosgrove as the lanky 21-year-old striker ended a 16-game wait to open his account for the Dons. McInnes has shown a lot of faith in the former Carlisle United target man and will now hope big Sam's double against St Mirren marks the turning of a corner.