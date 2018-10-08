FA Cup: Wrexham away to Harrogate Town in fourth qualifying round

Former Wales international Sam Ricketts was appointed Wrexham manager in May 2018

Wrexham will be away to National League rivals Harrogate Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town are currently third in the National League, one place and a point ahead of Wrexham.

The sides played out a goalless draw when they met in the league at Wetherby Road on 25 September.

The fourth qualifying round ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 20 October with Football League clubs entering in the first round proper.

"I want to do really well in the FA Cup," Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts told BBC Sport Wales.

"It can be a fantastic journey for players and supporters alike and it's an opportunity to put Wrexham on the map, even more than what it is already."