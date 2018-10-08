Sam Vokes says 'top level' Wales squad can cope without Gareth Bale

Wales striker Sam Vokes celebrates scoring against Cardiff for club side Burnley

Friendly: Wales v Spain Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales, BBC Two Wales at 23:15 BST.

Sam Vokes insists Wales' emerging talent means they are better placed than ever to cope without Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid forward is a fitness doubt for the friendly with Spain on 11 October and the Nations League match with Republic of Ireland on 16 October.

But Vokes, who has two goals in his past two games for Burnley, believes the Wales squad is stronger than ever.

"Gareth is massive for us, but we've got a lot of players playing at top level now," Vokes said.

"They are playing regularly as well and that can only help us. If there are players missing there are others ready to step in.

"We've got talented players all over the field, we showed that against Ireland [in September's 4-1 Nations League win in Cardiff]."

Bale, his country's top marksman, scored his 30th Wales goal in that win, but came off in the final 10 minutes of Real's 1-0 La Liga loss at Alaves on Saturday with what is thought to be a recurrence of a groin injury.

The 29-year-old has linked up with the Wales squad at their Vale of Glamorgan base, but he sat out training on Monday morning and will continue to be assessed by the Wales medical staff.

Wales lost their second Nations League tie in Denmark three days after the Ireland victory.

But Vokes says the feel-good factor is back in Welsh football after the disappointment of missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

Gareth Bale scored his 30th goal for Wales in the 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland in September

"These are exciting time for us," Vokes said of the new Ryan Giggs era.

"It's a strong squad now and the new generation of lads coming through is great to see.

"The Ireland game was one of the strongest performances we've put in for a long time.

"We've got two good games now and it's exciting to be back at the Principality Stadium playing Spain.

"We've had a great atmosphere at the Cardiff City Stadium and now we can take that momentum to the Principality Stadium."

Vokes still needs one more appearance to reach the 60-cap mark after missing out against the Republic and Denmark last month.

The 28-year-old is hoping that goals in his last two Premier League games will help his case for a recall.

"It's important that I'm doing it at club level," Vokes said.

"It's important to get the minutes at Burnley and put performances in. I need to be doing that to help myself at national level."