Derek McInnes to read bedtime story at Aberdeen charity event for homeless

Derek McInnes has been Aberdeen manager since 2013

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is to read a bedtime story of his choosing to fundraisers sleeping out for charity.

Thousands are set to take part in the Social Bite event at Duthie Park, one of four across Scotland on 8 December.

Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne, director Duncan Skinner and player Mark Reynolds will also take part in the Aberdeen event.

"It is an honour to have been asked to read the bedtime story," McInnes told the Evening Express.

"Everyone at Aberdeen FC are all determined to play their part in helping to end homelessness in Aberdeen and it will be a pleasure to read to all the participants before they settle down for the night."

Social Bite co-founder John Littlejohn told the newspaper it was "fantastic" to have Aberdeen FC's support and added: "I'm looking forward to finding out what story Derek will choose to bring warmth to the thousands of participants getting ready for a long night in the cold," he added.