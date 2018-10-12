Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 12 October

Aberystwyth Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth have failed to win in their last three league games and go into Friday's game at Park Avenue in ninth spot. Caernarfon failed to win their last two league games, drawing both, and Sean Eardley's side are sixth. This will be the first league meeting between the sides since April 2009.

Bala Town v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Newtown are third after a 2-0 home victory over Barry Town last weekend, which maintained their 100% home record. Bala will also be looking to maintain their own 100% home record and repeat the 3-0 win achieved at Maes Tegid in last season's corresponding fixture.

Llanelli Town v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST: Llanelli remain bottom of the table, but will be boosted by last Saturday's win at Llandudno. Andy Hill's side are still searching for their first home league win of the campaign. Seventh placed Cardiff Met have won only once away from home this season and lost at home to Connah's Quay last Sunday.

Saturday, 13 October

Barry Town v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: Both sides lost last weekend with Carmarthen dropping into the bottom two. Barry won both of last season's encounters at Jenner Park, a ground where Carmarthen have never won in the Welsh Premier League.

Irn Bru Cup Third Round

Saturday, 13 October

Connah's Quay Nomads v Coleraine; 19:30 BST

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 13 October: Staines Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST

The Buildbase FA Trophy Preliminary Round

Saturday, 13 October: Ossett United v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 BST