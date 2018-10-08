Stevie Aitken: Dumbarton part with manager after three-and-a-half years

Stevie Aitken was in charge of Dumbarton for more than three years

Manager Stevie Aitken has parted company with Dumbarton, the Scottish League One club have announced with "regret".

The Sons lost to Aitken's former club Stranraer on Saturday and are second bottom of the division after nine games.

Aitken, 42, had been in charge since 2015 and kept Dumbarton in the Championship two seasons in a row.

However, they were relegated via last season's play-offs.

Dumbarton also lost March's Challenge Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.