Airdrieonians: Stephen Findlay leaves 'by mutual consent' as manager

Stephen Findlay stepped up from Airdrieonians' under-20s in August 2017

Airdrieonians have parted with manager Stephen Findlay, with the club saying he has left "by mutual consent".

The League One side lost 3-1 at home to Brechin City - their fourth defeat in a run of five winless games - on Saturday to slip down to sixth place.

Findlay had been in charge of the club's under-20s and moved up to the first team last August.

He replaced Willie Aitchison, who left only two weeks into the job having succeeded Mark Wilson.

"Stephen has worked tirelessly and has been a strong leader for the club during his tenure and we are very grateful for all his efforts," said a club website statement.

"The assistant management team will take charge of football matters in the interim period and the vacancy and potential candidates will be assessed over the coming weeks."