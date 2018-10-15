Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales U21 v Switzerland U21 (Tue)

Cian Harries is available for Wales after missing the game in Romania through suspension

Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales Under-21 v Switzerland Under-21 Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Tuesday, 16 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Wales Under-21s finish their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign against Switzerland at Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Rob Page's side were unable to qualify for next summer's finals even before last Friday's 2-0 defeat in Romania.

That victory leaves Group 8 leaders Romania needing only a point to qualify while Wales are fourth and Switzerland fifth.

"We want to finish on a high, that was the remit before the two games," Page said.

"I said I wanted to finish with two wins preferably.

"It didn't go our way in Romania but there was aspects of the performance I was pleased with."

Page's side began the qualifying campaign with an impressive 3-0 win in Switzerland in September 2017.

Wales' goalscorers that night - Tyler Roberts, David Brooks and George Thomas - have since been promoted to the senior squad.

Senior squad members Harry Wilson, Chris Mepham, Matthew Smith and Joe Rodon also featured for the Under-21 side earlier in the campaign.

Daniel James is the latest player to be called up by Ryan Giggs, with the Swansea City player added to the senior squad for Tuesday's Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Swansea team-mate Cian Harries is available after missing the game in Romania due to suspension but fellow defender Cameron Coxe of Cardiff City is out with injury.

Brandon Cooper, who played the full 90 minutes against Romania on Friday, has joined up with the Under-19 squad for the friendly against Poland.

Striker Mo Touray, on loan at Welsh Premier League side Barry Town from Newport County, has been added to the squad.

Wales Under-21 squad: Luke Pilling (Ashton United - on loan from Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans(Wigan Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Barrow AFC - on loan from Sheffield United), Regan Poole(Manchester United), Cian Harries (Swansea City), Keston Davies (Swansea City), Isaac Christie-Davies (Liverpool), Aaron Lewis (Swansea City), Mark Harris (Newport County - on loan from Cardiff City), Alex Babos (Real Union - on loan from Derby County), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Ashley Baker (Sheffield Wednesday),Connor Evans(Bristol City), Robbie Burton (Arsenal), Mo Touray (Barry Town United - on loan from Newport County)