Kopa Trophy: Trent Alexander-Arnold on award shortlist
Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named on a 10-man shortlist for the inaugural Kopa Trophy for players aged under 21.
The 20-year-old made his Reds debut in 2016 and was part of the England World Cup squad in Russia this summer.
Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe and Roma and Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, both 19, are also among the nominees.
The winner will be named in Paris on 3 December.
|2018 Kopa Trophy shortlist
|Position
|Country
|Club
|Houssem Aouar
|Midfielder
|France
|Lyon
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Defender
|England
|Liverpool
|Patrick Cutrone
|Forward
|Italy
|AC Milan
|Ritsu Doan
|Midfielder
|Japan
|Groningen
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Goalkeeper
|Italy
|AC Milan
|Amadou Haidara
|Midfielder
|Mali
|Salzburg
|Justin Kluivert
|Forward
|Netherlands
|Roma
|Kylian Mbappe
|Forward
|France
|Paris St-Germain
|Christian Pulisic
|Midfielder
|United States
|Borussia Dortmund
|Rodrygo
|Forward
|Brazil
|Santos