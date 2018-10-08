Women's Ballon d'Or: Lucy Bronze & Fran Kirby nominated for inaugural award

Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby both started England's 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday

England's Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby are among the nominees for the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or award.

Defender Bronze was part of the Lyon side that won last season's Champions League, while forward Kirby won a Super League and FA Cup double with Chelsea.

Brazil and Orlando Pride forward Marta, who won the best female player award at the Best Fifa Football Awards in London last month, also makes the list.

The ceremony to announce the winner will take place in Paris on 3 December.

Kirby, 25, was crowned PFA Player's Player of the Year and Football Writers' Women's Footballer of the year last term and scored the only goal for England in a 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday.

Bronze, 26, also won the French league with Lyon after arriving from Manchester City, having also had spells at Sunderland, Everton and Liverpool.