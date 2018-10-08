Ryan Giggs: Wales youngsters remind him of Man Utd's Class of '92

Ethan Ampadu set up a goal for Aaron Ramsey as they beat Republic of Ireland 4-1 in the Nations League on 6 September in Cardiff

International friendly: Wales v Spain Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Thurs, 11 Oct Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text on the website and app

Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson are among a group of young players who remind Wales manager Ryan Giggs of Manchester United's celebrated Class of '92, of which he was a star member.

The Old Trafford legend described Ampadu as "a manager's dream".

Giggs says he, Wilson, David Brooks, Ben Woodburn and Connor Roberts are leading a new wave of Welsh talent who can shine alongside established stars.

"I saw it with the lads who came through at United," said Giggs.

"When you come through together you experience the same things."

Giggs' side face Spain in a friendly on Thursday, 11 October and five days later are in Dublin to face Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

Sir Alex Ferguson with the Class of '92 in 2011 - L-R: Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes

Woodburn is out of favour at Sheffield United after going there on loan from Liverpool, but Giggs says Brooks' progress at Bournemouth can help his international compatriot.

"Brooksy could talk to Ben Woodburn, he could have been in that situation a year ago and you can bounce off each other.

"Ben can see what Brooksy's doing and may be speak to him to get back where he was at.

"Connor Roberts has been a revelation the way he's been playing [at Swansea]; all different characters and personalities, but all with the same goal."

'Massive plus'

Ampadu's former Exeter manager Paul Tisdale said England rejected him at an early age and Giggs could not be more happy to have the Chelsea player at his disposal.

"It's hard not to get carried away with Ethan because he I think he can be anything he wants to be," said of the defender or midfielder.

"But he is only 18 and he's not playing regularly, so you have to take that into account.

"But what a player and character to have - a manager's dream. That's fantastic to see.

"I know that he loves coming away and playing for his country, and that's a massive plus for me."

Harry Wilson celebrates scoring at Old Trafford for Derby County

Wilson's stunning free kick as Derby County won at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup on 25 September has also caught Giggs' eye, emphasising: "You saw Harry's goal against United."

Now Giggs hopes to see his young players develop alongside Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or nominee Gareth Bale, the unsettled Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and the rest of Wales' senior players.

The situation reminds him of his experiences alongside David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil and Gary Neville as they rose under manager Alex Ferguson to herald a glorious era for Man Utd.

"There's a fantastic team spirit within the group. You have the older players, the ones in the middle and the younger players.

"Of course, they're going to go towards their own age group, but it does help."