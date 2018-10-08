Irish Premiership: O'Connor goal gives Linfield 1-0 win over Glentoran

Linfield signed Michael O'Connor on a one-year deal in the summer

Michael O'Connor's first-half goal gave Linfield a 1-0 league win over Belfast derby rivals Glentoran at the Oval.

The victory moves the unbeaten Blues to within one point of leaders Glenavon at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

O'Connor drilled a low shot into the bottom corner in the 15th minute after Joel Cooper danced his way through the home defence and laid the ball off.

Curtis Allen and Marcus Kane both headed wide in the second half for Glentoran who remain fourth.

The Glens had gone seven top-flight games unbeaten since losing 2-1 to Cliftonville at their home ground on the opening day on 4 August.

Thefixture brought together the two most successful clubs in Irish League history - Linfield having won 52 league titles to Glentoran's 23 - but both endured difficult campaigns last term, before starting this season impressively.

The east Belfast side enjoyed the upper hand in last season's four meetings, winning two and drawing one, including a dramatic Europa League play-off semi-final at Windsor Park in May.

The Glens' 2-1 victory on Boxing Day last year had ended a run of eight successive defeats to their biggest rivals in league games at the Oval but Monday's win gave David Healy's Linfield a first triumph at their opponents' ground since February 2017.

Glentoran striker Curtis Allen is marshalled by Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher

In wet and windy conditions Glentoran fashioned the first chance of the match but John Herron's acrobatic overhead kick was easily gathered by visiting goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

Cooper ran unchallenged past the hosts' defenders and set up O'Connor, who took one touch before firing right-footed past Elliott Morris with the aid of a slight deflection off Ross Redman.

Kirk Millar almost added a second before the break but his inswinging corner was scrambled off the line by Allen.

The Glens were perhaps fortunate to go in at the interval with 11 men as Steven Gordon and Joe Crowe were booked for late tackles on Cooper and Calum Birney was shown a yellow card by referee Arnold Hunter for kicking Josh Robinson.

Striker Allen is still searching for his 100th goal for Glentoran after passing up a couple of scoring opportunities early in the second half.

The former Blues forward headed over from Redman's cross and was just off-target with another headed effort from a corner, the ball flying agonisingly wide of the post.

Kane saw his downward header saved by Carroll, while for Linfield Robert Garrett stabbed a shot wide.

Glentoran face champions Crusaders at Seaview on Saturday, while Linfield entertain Newry City.