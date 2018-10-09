Israel v Scotland: 'Must-win' time for hosts in Nations League, says Moanes Dabour

Moanes Dabour featured for Israel in last month's defeat in Northern Ireland

Nations League League C, Group 1: Israel v Scotland Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Striker Moanes Dabour has warned Scotland it is "must-win" time for Israel as they prepare to welcome Alex McLeish's team to Haifa in the Nations League on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Nazareth is hoping to heap more pain on Scottish football if he gets the chance to lead the line for his country in their first meeting with the Scots since 1986.

It would come just a week after the in-form Dabour shot down Premiership champions Celtic on Europa League duty with Salzburg.

And he has every right to be confident, given he has plundered 15 goals from 19 appearances for his club so far this season, albeit he has only scored once for his country to date.

Scoring twice in their 3-1 win over Celtic, he sent out a warning to Scotland boss McLeish that he is hungry for more when they meet on Thursday in Haifa.

"I think it was clear we were the better team [against Celtic] but this is different, the national team is something else," Dabour told BBC Scotland.

"I want to be able to do for Israel what I have been doing for Salzburg and I am confident that I will now.

"We're trying to build a new thing with the national team right now and a win would be more than important.

"We lost the first game against Albania, so it would be good for us to win to keep up our chances to qualify. We are at home and confident.

"It will be challenging for Scotland in Haifa. It is a new stadium, amazing atmosphere and is probably the best stadium in Israel. It's going to be really good and a really interesting game."

'No room for mistakes anymore'

Israel were beaten 1-0 away to Albania, who the Scots defeated with minimal fuss a few days later.

While Scotland have waited more than 20 years for a major finals appearance, it has been almost half a century since Israel's only major competition, the 1970 World Cup.

They face a make-or-break double-header in Group C1 this month with the return against the Albanians in Beersheba on Sunday.

"Of course Scotland is a strong team," added Dabour, who was a late substitute for Salzburg in their top-of-the-table win over Sturm Graz on Sunday.

"We have no room for mistakes anymore, we must win both games.

"It will be tough, but this is football, anything can happen. We're playing at home and we feel everything is possible because of that.

"Scotland are strong but it will be difficult for them with the atmosphere and we have a strong group of players.

"We need the three points, we have only played the one game and were away from home; this will be different for sure."